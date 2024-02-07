Brunson exited Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a right ankle injury with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

With Tuesday's game already in hand, it seems unlikely Brunson will return to action. The star point guard will end the contest with 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes. Brunson's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Dallas.