Brunson exited Thursday's game against the Lakers in overtime due to an ankle sprain and went straight to the locker room, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports. He didn't return to the contest.

Brunson suffered the injury after landing on Austin Reaves' foot when driving to the basket, and he walked to the locker room as soon as he exited the hardwood. Brunson posted 39 points, 10 assists and four rebounds across 41 minutes before exiting the contest. Miles McBride is expected to see more minutes if Brunson is forced to miss additional time. The Knicks will face the Clippers on Friday, and it's uncertain if Brunson will be able to suit up for that game regardless of whether he returns to action Thursday.