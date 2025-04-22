Brunson (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 2 against the Pistons, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Brunson exited to the locker room with 4:43 remaining in the final quarter. If the superstar is unable to return, Miles McBride will likely shoulder the workload at point guard the rest of the way.
