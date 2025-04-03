Brunson (ankle) is expected to be listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Brunson has missed the last 14 games for the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle. However, he could make his long-awaited return to the floor for New York against Atlanta, which would give the team a huge boost in the backcourt while also giving the superstar guard time to get up to speed before the NBA playoffs.