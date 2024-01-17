Brunson (calf) is warming up with the expectation to play in Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Brunson is officially listed as questionable Wednesday due to a left calf contusion but is on track to play against Houston. If the star point guard is officially upgraded to available, he will likely replace Miles McBride in the starting lineup.
