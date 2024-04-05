Brunson closed with 35 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 victory over the Kings.

Brunson had to carry the Knicks offensively once again, and the star floor general responded admirably, reaching the 35-point mark for the 16th time this season and recording his seventh double-double of the campaign. Knowing OG Anunoby (elbow) doesn't have a timetable for return and Julius Randle (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season, Brunson will be the undisputed go-to player on offense for a Knicks team that's gunning for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference. Brunson has also scored 20 or more points in all but one of his last 11 contests.