Brunson finished with 37 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 124-122 victory over the Nets.

Brunson had a bigger role on offense with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sidelined, and the star guard responded by delivering his best scoring mark this season. Brunson has all three of his games with at least 30 points in the current month and is averaging 26.6 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of November. His usage rate should continue through the roof for as long as Towns remains sidelined.