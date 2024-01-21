Brunson accumulated 38 points (13-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-100 win over Toronto.

Julius Randle might have posted a triple-double Saturday, but Brunson carried the team on offense with his fourth consecutive outing with 30 or more points. The star floor general has been outstanding of late, averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game in nine January appearances.