Brunson racked up 39 points (15-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 142-118 win over Brooklyn.

The Knicks had one of their most dominant performances of the season in this massive win over the Nets, and Brunson played a pivotal role in the victory after notching his fourth-best scoring output of the campaign. Brunson has been excellent in recent weeks and is averaging 28.4 points with 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest since the start of February.