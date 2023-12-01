Brunson closed Thursday's 118-112 victory over the Pistons with 42 points (13-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Brunson was coming off a subpar 12-point effort against the Hornets on Nov. 28, but he bounced back admirably and recorded his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. The star guard has been on an absolute tear of late, scoring at least 20 points in all but one of his last 10 appearances and shooting a robust 52.4 percent from the field in that span.