Brunson (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Brunson missed 15 games at the end of the regular season due to an ankle sprain. He returned to play in four games before sitting out the regular-season finale, but he's been cleared to play Saturday and should handle his normal workload. Brunson finished his third regular season in New York, averaging 26.0 points on 48.8 percent shooting (including 38.3 percent from three on 6.1 3PA/G), 7.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 35.4 minutes per game across 65 outings.