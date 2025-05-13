Brunson amassed 39 points (14-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists across 40 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over Boston in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson provided plenty of offensive firepower for his squad in Monday's Game 4, leading the team in both points and assists to help New York take a commanding 3-1 series lead. This marks Brunson's best scoring performance of the second round, though he fell just one point shy of his 40-point outburst in Game 6 of the opening round against Detroit. The Knicks will undoubtedly lean heavily on Brunson again Wednesday in Boston with the hope of finishing off the Celtics.