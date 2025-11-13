Brunson posted 31 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 37 minute during the Knicks' 124-107 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

The Knicks struggled on offense Wednesday, as Brunson was the only New York player to score more than 20 points in the loss. He did most of his damage from the charity stripe, where he attempted a season-high 13 free throws. Through six games in November, Brunson has averaged 25.3 points on 45.2 percent shooting, 7.,5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 3.0 threes across 33.2 minutes per game.