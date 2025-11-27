Brunson totaled 33 points (14-28 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 34 minutes during the Knicks' 129-101 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Brunson did most of his damage after halftime, with 16 of his 33 points being scored in the third quarter to give the Knicks a commanding lead heading into the fourth frame. It's the eighth time this season that Brunson has scored at least 30 points, four of which have come over his last six outings. The All-NBA point guard has averaged 27.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 threes over 33.8 minutes per game while connecting on 48.1 percent of his field-goal attempts since Nov. 2 .