Brunson totaled 40 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-106 victory over the Nets.

This was the third game of Brunson's career with at least 40 points, and he's done that twice in the past couple weeks. Brunson may be one of the hottest players in the NBA right now, averaging 33.1 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers over his last seven games.