Brunson accumulated 48 points (18-32 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 130-116 victory over the Cavaliers.

Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will be sidelined for at least two weeks, so Brunson gave us a taste of what this offense will look like in the meantime. Brunson's usage was through the roof, and he just barely outdueled Donovan Mitchell who dropped 42 points for Cleveland. Look for Brunson to create fireworks again on April 2 against the Wizards.