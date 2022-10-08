Brunson scored 17 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding four assists, a rebound and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 131-114 win over the Pacers.

The former Mavericks guard looked good alongside RJ Barrett and while he struggled with his efficiency, he still ended up as one of five New York players that scored at least 15 points in this one. Brunson might operate as the Knicks' third-best offensive option behind Barrett and Julius Randle, so he might end up putting up similar numbers to the ones he posted with the Mavericks in 2021-22 while having a bigger responsibility when it comes to orchestrating the offense.