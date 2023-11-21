Brunson racked up 25 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 117-100 loss to Minnesota.

Brunson had a solid performance in this loss and reached the 20-point mark for the seventh consecutive contest, showing his seven-point outing against the Clippers earlier this month was nothing more than a misstep. Brunson has been a consistent 20-point producer for the Knicks this season and should remain a reliable fantasy asset in all formats based on his scoring prowess alone.