Brunson contributed 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 124-99 victory over the Pistons.

Brunson continues to thrive on offense for the Knicks, and while Donte DiVincenzo carried the offense with his career-best 40-point performance, Brunson still delivered an impressive stat line. Brunson has emerged as the Knicks' alpha dog with Julius Randle (shoulder) sidelined, and the All-Star guard is averaging 25.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest since the beginning of March.