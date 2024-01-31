Brunson closed Tuesday's 118-103 victory over the Jazz with 29 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one block in 38 minutes.

Brunson has scored at least 25 points in eight of his last nine appearances, averaging a robust 31.4 points per game in that stretch while shooting 40.7 percent from deep, and he seems to embrace the more significant role on offense every time Julius Randle (shoulder) is out. He's having the best season of his six-year career in The Association, and the numbers back him up, as he's posting career-best numbers in points (26.8), assists (6.5) and three-point shooting percentage (42.2 percent) so far.