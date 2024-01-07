Brunson produced 33 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Wizards.

Another Knicks game, another instance where Brunson shows why he's one of the most productive guards in the Eastern Conference, both in fantasy and in real life. The star floor general has been on a tear of late and has recorded 20 or more points in eight of his last nine outings, a span in which he's averaging 28.3 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.