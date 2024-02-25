Brunson closed Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Celtics with 34 points (12-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Brunson led the Knicks on offense with Julius Randle (shoulder) sidelined, and even though the All-Star guard posted an impressive stat line, his efforts were not enough to lift New York past the Celtics. Brunson has been nothing short of outstanding this month, and there's a strong argument to say he's been one of the most productive guards in The Association in February, averaging 32.1 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor.