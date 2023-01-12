Brunson accumulated 34 points (11-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 victory over Indiana.

Brunson couldn't repeat his career-best performance of 44 points against the Bucks on Monday. but he delivered another impressive outing and an argument could be made to say he's playing his best basketball of the season right now. Brunson has scored at least 24 points in each of his last five appearances since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him in late December.