Brunson (ankle) participated in Friday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brunson hasn't played since March 6 due to a right ankle sprain but is expected to be listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks. The star guard's participation in practice is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action.
