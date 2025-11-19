Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
Brunson (ankle) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
Brunson is officially listed as questionable on the latest injury report, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after missing New York's past two games. If he's able to suit up against his former team, guys like Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet would all likely see less usage and minutes.