Brunson twisted his ankle in the final seconds of Friday's loss to Boston, but coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that the point guard is good to go for Monday's matchup versus Toronto, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Friday's game was all but over when Brunson stepped on Payton Pritchard's foot, sparking criticism of Thibodeau's decision to not take Brunson out of the game earlier. The Knicks and Brunson have avoided a worst-case scenario, but it's still something to keep an eye on moving forward. Brunson is averaging 36.7 minutes over his last 12 appearances, but that mark may trend down if Thibodeau opts to be cautious with his point guard moving forward.