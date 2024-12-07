Brunson (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Brunson was a game-time decision for Saturday's game due to a lower back contusion, but he was cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. Brunson will have to take on a larger scoring role due to Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Cameron Payne (elbow) both being ruled out.
