Brunson put up 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3 Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Brunson didn't have the best night shooting the ball, going just 1-for-8 from the field from the second quarter on. However, the Knicks point guard partly made up for it on the defensive end with eight rebounds, seven of which came in the first half. Brunson appears to be gaining chemistry with his new teammates heading into the regular season.