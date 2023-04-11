Brunson said Tuesday that his hand injury isn't an issue and added, "I'm able to do whatever I need to do," Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson was sidelined for the final three regular-season games due to a right hand sprain that also caused him to miss two matchups at the end of March, but it appears those absences were merely precautionary, as the left-handed point guard appears to be full go ahead of the playoffs. The Knicks will face the Cavaliers on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round matchup, but the official injury report for that contest likely won't be released until Friday.