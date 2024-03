Brunson has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.

Brunson has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion while x-rays came back negative after undergoing testing following an injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Head coach Tom Thibodeau also stated that there is no timetable for Brunson's return at this point, so he should still be viewed as questionable at best for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks.