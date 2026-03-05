Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Headed to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson limped back to the locker room during Wednesday's game with an apparent leg injury, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Brunson may have taken some damage attempting to take a charge, and for now, he should be considered questionable to return. If Brunson needs to miss time, that would open up minutes for Jose Alvarado.
