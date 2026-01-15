Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against Sacramento due to an apparent ankle injury, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Brunson limped off the floor and back toward the locker room with a suspected ankle injury. While he's sidelined, look for Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek to handle most of the point guard duties.
