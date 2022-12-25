Brunson went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the 76ers due to an apparent right hip injury and didn't return, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson appeared to be holding his hip during the second half of Sunday's game and headed to the locker room in the closing minutes. He was a solid offensive contributor prior to his departure, as he posted 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes. It's unclear whether his hip injury will impact his availability for Tuesday's game against Dallas.