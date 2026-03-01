Brunson posted 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 32 minutes during the Knicks' 114-89 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Brunson played a key role in the Knicks' 26-2 run in the first quarter, with the All-Star point guard scoring 11 of his 24 points in the opening frame to finish as the team's second-leading scorer behind Mikal Bridges (25 points). Brunson has scored 20-plus points in five of six games since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 23.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 threes over 34.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.1 percent from deep.