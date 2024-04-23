Brunson posted 24 points (8-29 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

A productive night at the charity stripe and decent secondary production helped to mask Brunson's dreadful shooting night. The usually prolific guard has converted only 29.1 percent of his shots in the quarterfinals, and although the Knicks have pulled off a 2-0 lead amid the slump, the team's outlook will be much better if his shooting stroke gets back on track.