Brunson ended Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Bulls with 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes.

The All-Star guard is still looking for his rhythm from downtown coming out of the break, going 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) in the last three games from three-point range, but otherwise Brunson's been his usual productive self. Through 10 contests in February, he's averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals.