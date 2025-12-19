Brunson posted 25 points (10-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and three blocks over 34 minutes during the Knicks' 114-113 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Brunson looked to be on his way to another big game after tallying 18 points in the first half. His scoring slowed down over the final two quarters of Thursday's contest, but he gave the Knicks the lead for good late in the fourth frame, when he hit a step-back three over Andrew Nembhard. Excluding the NBA Cup finals, Brunson has tallied at least 25 points in six straight games, and over that span he has averaged 31.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 threes and 1.2 steals over 36.2 minutes per game.