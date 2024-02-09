Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.
Brunson is in danger of missing his second straight contest Saturday due to a right ankle sprain he suffered against Memphis. If the star guard is unable to suit up against Indiana, Miles McBride will likely continue to start.
