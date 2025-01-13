Brunson is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons with right shoulder soreness.

In the process of putting up 44 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes of Sunday's win over the Bucks, Brunson left the game early to get his shoulder looked at. The fact that he's been diagnosed with soreness has to be considered good news for New York. However, if he's unable to play in the second leg of this back-to-back set, the Knicks could turn to Miles McBride to hold down the fort at point guard.