Brunson (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Brunson is dealing with a lower back contusion and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. If the star point guard is ruled out, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Brunson averaged 25.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 30.6 minutes per game.
