Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Brunson is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to a sprained right ankle. If the star point guard is ultimately ruled out, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson are candidates for increased minutes. Over his last five appearances, Brunson has averaged 24.2 points, 8.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc during that span.