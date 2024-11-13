Brunson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Brunson tweaked his ankle on the first possession of the second half of Tuesday's win over Philadelphia, but he returned later in the third quarter and finished with 18 points (5-15 FG), five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes. Miles McBride (knee) and Cameron Payne (hamstring) are also questionable, so the Knicks' backcourt depth could be in serious trouble during the second night of a back-to-back set.