The Knicks announced Friday that X-rays done on Brunson's right ankle came back negative, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday's overtime loss to the Lakers, but additional testing appears to confirm that the star guard has avoided a serious injury. Still, Brunson's status for Friday's matchup with the Clippers is uncertain.
