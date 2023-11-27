Brunson notched 35 points (15-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Suns.

Brunson carried the Knicks offensively Sunday and delivered his second-best scoring mark of the campaign, but his impressive solo effort was not enough, and the Knicks suffered a tight three-point loss. Brunson has been on fire of late, however, and aside from tying his season-best output in the assists department, he also surpassed the 30-point mark for the third time across his last five outings.