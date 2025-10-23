Brunson closed with 23 points (5-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over Cleveland.

Brunson wasn't at his sharpest Wednesday, shooting just 27.8 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from beyond the arc, though steady work at the free-throw line helped him reach 23 points. Even with plenty of capable scorers around him, the 29-year-old remains the driving force of the New York offense and can still find ways to produce when his jumper isn't falling. Last season, the star guard averaged 26.0 points, 7.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three over 65 regular-season games.