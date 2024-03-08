Brunson (knee) is going through warmups with the intention of playing in Friday's game versus the Magic, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Brunson, who avoided a significant injury after leaving Sunday's win over the Cavaliers in the first minute, appears likely to suit up Friday after missing Tuesday's loss to the Hawks with a left knee contusion. However, the star guard's official status won't be confirmed until shortly before tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable for Friday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Gets in extended practice reps•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Tending to bruised knee•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Won't return due to knee injury•