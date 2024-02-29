Brunson (neck) will warm up with the intention to play Thursday versus the Warriors, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
If all goes well during Brunson's warm-up, then he will be out there Thursday night, which would likely prompt Miles McBride's return to the second unit. Check back closer to tip-off for official word on Brunson's status.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Available to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Iffy against Golden State•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Compiles 35 points on 26 shots•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 34 points despite loss•