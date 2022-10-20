Brunson ended with 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and nine assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

The Knicks' most significant offseason addition led the team in assists and fell just short of a double-double in his debut for the club. Brunson parlayed a breakout season with the Mavericks into a big free-agent contract, but at least through one game, he appears as though he'll have no trouble earning his salary. The 26-year-old point guard will make his home debut for New York on Friday against the Pistons.