Brunson amassed 13 points (6-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 115-109 win over the Wizards.

Brunson went into the All-Star break on an absolute tear, averaging 31.5 points and six assists per game over his last ten contests while topping the 40-point mark twice in that span. He struggled to get find his shooting touch in his return to the court, shooting just 30 percent in Friday's win. His nine dimes led the game, salvaging his fantasy night. The four-year pro will look to bounce back Saturday against New Orleans.