Brunson closed Monday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Raptors with 26 points (11-29 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 43 minutes.

Brunson shot an uncharacteristic 37.9 percent from the field and needed 29 field-goal attempts to reach 26 points. Despite a tough shooting night, he's put up 26 or more points in seven straight contests while also finding ways to make an impact in other areas, averaging 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists over this stretch.